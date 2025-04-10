Power Metallic CEO sees ‘monster-size’ deposit at Nisk – by Frederic Tomesco (Northern Miner – April 10, 2025)

https://northernminer.com/

Power Metallic Mines’ Nisk polymetallic property is probably at least as large as Anglo American’s 44-million-tonne Sakatti copper-nickel-platinum project in Finland, CEO Terry Lynch said.

Nisk – which is located in Quebec’s James Bay region and includes deposits of copper, nickel, platinum-group metals, silver and gold – could even one day rival Vale’s (NYSE: VALE) Voisey’s Bay mine for size, Lynch said Wednesday. Voisey’s Bay, which has been estimated to contain about 140 million tonnes, is Canada’s biggest nickel mine and one of the world’s largest.

Power Metallic is conducting drill programs to expand the mineralization in Nisk’s Lion discovery zone and other areas as the junior miner works to identify adjacent polymetallic deposits. Multiple assays are pending, with new results due to be released as soon as next week, the CEO said. “In my mind I see us being a minimum of Sakatti, and I could see us easily getting to Voisey’s Bay size. That’s obviously monster-size. That’s how big this could be,” Lynch said during an online presentation.

For the rest of this article: https://northernminer.com/news/power-metallic-ceo-sees-monster-size-deposit-at-nisk/1003877556/