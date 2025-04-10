Northeast First Nations team up with province on two proposed hydro power projects – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 9, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Moose River, Albany River basins contain an estimated 3,570 megawatts of future hydroelectric power

To Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN) Chief Bruce Archibald, Indigenous involvement in the selection process of two proposed hydroelectric projects in the Moose River basin is what economic reconciliation should look like.

Archibald spoke at an April 9 news conference at the Sandy Falls Generating Station, outside Timmins, to reveal a pair of new power stations that will be added to Ontario Power Generation’s power-producing fleet in the coming years. The event was livestreamed on YouTube.

TTN and Moose Cree First Nation are part of a co-planning committee with Ontario Power Generation and the provincial government to explore areas in the northeast that are suitable sites for future hydroelectric development.

