Mine electrification in Canada: An industry in transition – by Amanda Fitch (Canadian Mining Journal – April 9, 2025)

Canada’s mining sector is making strides in electrification, driven by technological advancements, policy support, and infrastructure investments. The increase in demand for critical minerals in Canada is evident and is the result of mining companies integrating electrified solutions.

These solutions include battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and electrified infrastructure to enhance sustainability and efficiency while balancing innovation with operational realities. Canadian mines have been pioneers in integrating BEVs into their operations with over a decade of use in the industry.

Several mining companies have successfully adopted electrification in their operations. For example, Vale’s Coleman mine in Ontario has been integrating BEVs for several years, converting its fleet to reduce emissions. Teck’s Elkview operations in B.C. are testing electric haul trucks and looking to expand their BEV fleet as a means of enhancing efficiency.

