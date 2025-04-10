Gold rush unleashed: The global struggle for control over Central Asia’s mineral wealth – by Zeynep Gizem Özpınar (Daily Sabah – April 10, 2025)

https://www.dailysabah.com/

Central Asia’s mineral wealth sparks global rivalry, shaping the region’s economic and geopolitical future

Central Asia is becoming increasingly critical on the world stage in terms of rare earth elements and strategic minerals. These resources have become indispensable in many sectors, from modern technology to the defence industry, from renewable energy to advanced manufacturing processes.

Since rare earth elements have a wide range of uses, from semiconductors to batteries, from military equipment to wind turbines, countries with these minerals are strategically important. While the competition of global powers in this field is increasing, the riches of Central Asia turn the region into not only an economic centre of attraction but also a geopolitical battleground.

Actors such as the U.S., the European Union, China and Russia are trying to increase their influence in the region in order to have more say over these strategic resources. While China and Russia aim to keep mineral resources under control by utilising their historical and economic ties in the region, Western countries see Central Asia as an important alternative to reduce their dependence on China.

For the rest of this column: https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/op-ed/gold-rush-unleashed-the-global-struggle-for-control-over-central-asias-mineral-wealth