Agnico Eagle explores extending life of Meadowbank, Meliadine mines – by Jeff Pelletier (Nunatsiaq News – April 9, 2025)

Hope Bay in Kitikmeot Region is also part of company’s future, VP says

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is looking at extending the lives of its two Kivalliq Region mines beyond their planned closure dates. “It’s safe to say that Nunavut is an important platform for Agnico Eagle,” said Chris Adams, Agnico Eagle’s vice-president for Nunavut, speaking alongside executives from B2Gold Corp. and Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. on a panel Wednesday at the Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit.

Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank site, which produced 504,719 ounces of gold last year and employs 1,831 people, is scheduled to close in 2028.

Its Medialine mine near Rankin Inlet, which put out 378,886 ounces of gold in 2024 and employs 1,558 people, is set to close in 2032. Adams said in a presentation that production at those sites might continue past the mines’ planned end dates, but at a lower scale. However, an official announcement might not come until early next year.

