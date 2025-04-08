Wesdome to acquire Angus Gold in $28 million deal – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – April 7, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Wesdome Gold Mines is acquiring junior explorer Angus Gold in a cash-and-share deal valued at approximately C$40 million ($28 million), expanding its footprint in Ontario’s Mishibishu Lake greenstone belt.

The transaction will quadruple Wesdome’s land position at its Eagle River operation, creating a 400 km² contiguous land package. Wesdome already owns 6.3 million Angus shares, about 10.4% stake in the target company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Angus shareholders will receive C$0.62 in cash and 0.0096 of a Wesdome share for each Angus share, for a total value of C$0.77 per share. The offer represents a 59% premium to Angus’ 20-day volume-weighted average price.

