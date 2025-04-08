Unlocking lithium: Pairing technology and expertise to increase project value – by Victoria Martinez (Canadian Mining Journal – April 7, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The number of batteries used in energy storage is rising as the world adopts more advanced technologies, particularly green energy and electric vehicles (EVs), thus increasing the demand for critical minerals such as lithium.

Lithium extraction, like many resources, can be a complicated and expensive proposition for mining companies. Typically found in low concentrations, lithium deposits vary from rock to clays to brines with unique impurities from location to location. Lithium supply chains also require high degrees of purity.

“As companies look to optimize processes and plan ahead to ensure the marketability of lithium,” says Mike Crabtree, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), “our experts can provide industry with essential expertise in every stage of testing and proving out technology and processes.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/unlocking-lithium-pairing-technology-and-expertise-to-increase-project-value/