Trump order seeks to tap coal power in quest to dominate AI – by Ari Natter and Jennifer A. Dlouhy (Bloomberg News – April 8, 2025)

President Donald Trump is moving to expand the mining and use of coal inside the US, a bid to power the boom in energy-hungry data centers while seeking to revive a declining US fossil fuel industry. In an executive order Trump is set to sign Tuesday afternoon, the president will direct a number of steps by the federal government meant to reinvigorate coal said a senior White House official.

The actions including emphasizing the US is back in the business of selling coal mining rights on federal land and ordering the rock be designated as a critical mineral. Other steps include accelerating the export of US coal and related technologies.

Yet it’s unclear whether the new initiative will be enough to dramatically shift the domestic landscape for coal, which has declined in the face of competition from low-cost natural gas and renewable power, as well as environmental regulations and climate change concerns.

