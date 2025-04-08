Mining dominates Poilievre’s speedy permits list – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – April 7, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Mining investments make up nearly all the resource projects Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would approve within a year if elected Canadian Prime Minister this month. Campaigning in British Columbia on Monday for the April 28 election, Poilievre said he would start a “one-and-done” approvals process to accelerate 10 projects. These would need one application and one environmental review, he said.

His list includes NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 uranium project in Saskatchewan, and several in Ontario: First Mining Gold’s Springpole project, Agnico Eagle Mines’ Upper Beaver underground gold and copper mine and roads to access Wyloo Metal’s Ring of Fire project.

Leading the list is the second stage of a natural gas liquefaction project in the northern B.C. port of Kitimat. That venture is being proposed by LNG Canada – a consortium led by Shell, which holds 40%, and Malaysian state petroleum company Petronas with 25%.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/mining-dominates-poilievres-fast-track-list/1003877446/