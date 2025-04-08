FPX Nickel extends exploration partnership with JOGMEC (Mining Technology – April 8, 2025)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

FPX Nickel has secured 60% ownership in new JV projects.

Canada-based nickel mining company FPX Nickel has extended its Global Generative Exploration Alliance with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), turning it into an open-ended joint venture (JV).

After two years of collaboration, the partnership will continue to focus on identifying and acquiring high-quality awaruite nickel properties globally, particularly those geologically similar to FPX’s flagship Baptiste Nickel Project in British Columbia. The Generative Alliance has established a budget of C$1.5bn for its third year, running from April 2025 to March 2026.

FPX Nickel will now take a majority position in the alliance, contributing 60% of the expenditures and securing a corresponding ownership stake in new JV projects generated by the alliance. The alliance has gathered more than 2,000 samples through ongoing evaluations in ten global and four Canadian jurisdictions, leading to the acquisition of the alliance’s first Designated Project, with details expected to be announced in the coming months.

