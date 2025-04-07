‘Trailblazing’ leader has had ‘extraordinary impact’ on mining industry – by Staff (Timmins Today – April 6, 2025)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Wyloo announced its vice-president of Indigenous enterprises, Glenn Nolan, will retire this year

Glenn Nolan, a respected leader with more than five decades of experience in Northern Ontario’s mining sector, is set to retire this year.

Australian Ring of Fire developer Wyloo made the announcement in a social media post on March 31, paying tribute to Nolan with a lengthy profile on its website outlining his many achievements and contributions to the sector.

Kristan Straub, CEO of Wyloo Canada, called Nolan an “inspirational Indigenous leader in the Canadian and global mining space.” “His achievements and accolades reflect the scale and impact of his leadership in our industry, with Indigenous people and in building understanding between both,” Straub said.

