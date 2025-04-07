Is Indonesia’s ‘Nickel Nationalism’ A Smart Strategy? – Analysis – by Dr. Sameer Kumar (Eurasia Review – April 4, 2025)

Indonesia sits atop the world’s biggest nickel reserves – a metal essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the renewable energy transition. In recent years, Jakarta has boldly wielded its resource might by banning exports of raw nickel ore to force global companies to invest in domestic processing.

This “nickel nationalism” has catapulted Indonesia into becoming a major player in the EV supply chain, attracting billions in foreign investment and fostering local industry. President Joko Widodo touts it as a smart strategy to move Indonesia up the value chain.

But is it a masterstroke or can it prove disastrous? As the nickel boom charges ahead, concerns are growing about environmental degradation, overreliance on China, and volatile market swings that could shock Indonesia’s future. Nickel nationalism presents a double-edged sword – one that could either supercharge Indonesia’s economy or leave lasting scars.

