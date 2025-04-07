Carney’s former firm Brookfield has been accused of breaching Indigenous rights in 4 countries – by Brett Forester (CBC News Indigenous – April 04, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/

Allegations in Brazil, Canada, Colombia and U.S. involve dams, wind farm, other operations

Under Mark Carney’s leadership, global investment firm Brookfield was accused of breaching Indigenous rights or harming the environment in at least four countries, CBC Indigenous has found. Carney, who is running for prime minister as Liberal leader, spent more than four years as vice chair and then chair at Brookfield Asset Management, where he focused on green investing and renewable energy.

During that period from 2020 to 2024, Brookfield businesses faced reports of serious human rights abuses in Brazil, Indigenous resistance in Colombia, a First Nation’s $100-million lawsuit in Ontario and an environmental dispute in Maine.

In Ontario, Maine and Colombia, Brookfield-owned hydroelectric dams and one wind farm allegedly threatened Indigenous rights or damaged the environment. In Brazil, international NGO Global Witness accused Brookfield and subsidiaries of deforestation and human rights violations, including the attempted eviction of an Indigenous group and breach of anti-slave labour law in 2021.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/brookfield-carney-indigenous-rights-1.7498967