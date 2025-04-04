Steel producers call on Ottawa to put tariffs on foreign dumpers to offset pain from U.S. duties – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – April 4, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is calling on the federal government to immediately erect new trade barriers against foreign dumping to help domestic producers better compete in their home market in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Canadian steelmakers are highly dependent on the U.S. market and are now desperately trying to win more business at home where demand outstrips production. But domestic producers often have to compete with foreign competitors engaging in dumping – selling product at artificially low prices in order to gain market share. At its most egregious, the practice can drive Canadian steelmakers out of the market entirely.

While dumping into the Canadian steel market has been a problem for years, the Trump tariffs are putting added pressure on the domestic steel industry. On March 12, the U.S. levied 25-per-cent tariffs on all imports of steel. Catherine Cobden, president of the Canadian Steel Producers Association, said in an interview that Canada should immediately roll out new tariffs and/or quotas on countries already sanctioned in unfair trade cases and on individual traders, to help mitigate the damage from the U.S. levies.

