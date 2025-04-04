Sahel juntas drive new era in mineral extraction – by Martina Schwikowski (Deutsche Welle – April 3, 2025)

https://www.dw.com/en/

In Niger, a local company has been granted a license to mine copper. Meanwhile, military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso aim to reduce dependence on foreign mining companies and diversify their economies.

Niger wants to boost its economy and expand its mining industry by mining copper in the Agadez region. The country granted a permit to national firm Compagnie Miniere de l’Air (Cominair SA). “Niger is continuing its programme of diversifying mining production” with a move that “marks its entry into the restricted circle of countries producing this strategic mineral,” according to a statement from Niger’s military government, which took power following a July 2023 coup.

Ulf Laessing, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s Sahel regional program in neighboring Mali, said the concession is part of Niger’s strategy to reduce its reliance on foreign companies for mineral extraction.

Laessing said that it was impossible to predict how successful the project will be. “The copper mine is in the north, not far from Libya, where the security situation is very poor,” he noted, adding that Niger is following a trend seen in Burkina and Mali, where military governments rely more on local companies, rather than Western ones.

For the rest of this article: https://www.dw.com/en/sahel-juntas-drive-new-era-in-mineral-extraction/a-72124570