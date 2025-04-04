Pivotal year for Timmins nickel project, says CEO – by Maija Hoggett (Timmins Today – April 3, 2025)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

With ongoing uncertainty around tariffs, Mark Selby says the company’s net-zero focus means they could sell to Europe with no issues

TIMMINS – It’s a pivotal year for Canada Nickel’s local project, says CEO Mark Selby.

In 2025, Canada Nickel is finalizing permits, pushing for funding, and working on securing a site for its processing plants. With ongoing uncertainty around tariffs from the United States, Selby says it’s in a good position as a net-zero project.

At today’s State of Mining event hosted by the Timmins Chamber, Selby talked about the plans for the Crawford Project, a proposed open-pit, zero-emission mine about 40 kilometres north of Timmins. While the goal is to be in production by the end of 2027, he said it’s getting to a point where that will be pushed to 2028. That’s due to needing to order some of the long-lead items and the short building season.

