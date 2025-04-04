Gold price down over 2% as safe-haven metal falls victim to market selloff – by Staff (Mining.com – April 4, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Gold slumped more than 2% on Friday as the metal fell victim to the global markets sell-off following US President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs that turned out to be more aggressive than expected.

Spot gold fell 2.2% to $3,044.28 per ounce by 10:40 a.m. ET, erasing all of its gains for the week despite setting a new all-time high just two sessions ago. US gold futures lost 1.7% to trade at $3,068.70 per ounce.

Gold’s drop comes after the global stock market endured of one of their worst days since the height of the pandemic, with about $2.5 trillion erased from the S&P 500 alone. While bullion is typically seen as a safe haven during economic uncertainty, it can also join pronounced selloffs as investors are forced to raise cash to offset losses in other assets.

