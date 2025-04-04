Glencore ‘not going anywhere’ after Mt Isa sunset – by Kelsie Tibben (Mining Magazine – April 4, 2025)

Workers form the soon-to-close Mt Isa underground copper mine in Queensland are being redeployed as part of Glencore’s firm commitment to remaining a key player in the state.

The second largest copper producer in Australia, the Mount Isa copper mine has been a feature of the Australian copper landscape since 1924. The mine is scheduled to close in July, but Glencore has been staunch in its determination to see its foothold in the region remain steady.

“I want to make clear that Glencore is not going anywhere,” Glencore chief operating officer for Australian zinc and copper assets Sam Strohmayr said. “Mount Isa Mines is an important asset for Glencore globally and we’re continuing to invest in these operations.”

