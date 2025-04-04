China hits back at US tariffs with rare earth export controls – by Amy Lv, Lewis Jackson and Eric Onstad (Reuters – April 4, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

China placed export restrictions on key rare earth elements on Friday as part of its sweeping response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, potentially squeezing supply to the U.S. and the West of minerals vital to everything from defense to electric cars.

China produces around 90% of the world’s refined rare earths, a group of 17 elements used across the defense, electric vehicle, clean energy and electronics industries. The United States imports most of its rare earths, and most come from China.

China has hit back hard, including not only mined minerals but finished products such as permanent magnets, which will be difficult to replace, analysts said. “Full-blown export restrictions on high-performance rare earth magnets containing dysprosium and/or terbium will hit foreign industries and defense sectors hard, creating a scramble for access to the limited sources of alternative supply – namely in Japan and South Korea,” said Ryan Castilloux, founder of consultancy Adamas Intelligence.

