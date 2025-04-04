Carney, Trump, and the Arctic mining nexus – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – April 4, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

A shared vision for North America’s Arctic could help thaw relations; Greenland and minerals may be keys to securing the North.

While relations between Canada and the United States may be the coldest ever recorded, the leaders of both nations have a common vision that could help defrost tensions – investing in the strategic and resource-rich North to help ensure North American security and prosperity as we progress deeper into the 21st century.

“Our government will strengthen Canada’s Arctic security, bolster partnerships with our closest Allies, unleash the North’s economic potential, and reaffirm reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples,” Mark Carney said as he was preparing to travel to Nunavut just four days after being sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister.

Embedded within his vision for Canada’s North was a striking parallel to an unlikely political figure – Donald Trump. While their political ideologies may differ, both recognize the Arctic as a region of immense strategic importance for economic growth and national security. Carney’s vision and commitment to invest billions into the Canadian Arctic echoes a pledge President Donald Trump made to Alaska just two days after being elected to his second term as U.S. president.

