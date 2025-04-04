Building an integrated critical minerals sector in Canada – by Atkins Réalis (Canadian Mining Journal – April 3, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

A vital investment to meet growing demand and enhance everyday life

It is no exaggeration to say that we could not survive in a modern society without critical minerals; they are found in hundreds of things we use everyday from cell phones and laptops to tea kettles and toothpaste.

Manufacturing, construction, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and clean technologies are just a few examples of the industries that are dependent on this sector, which is set to have a global market value of US$770 billion by 2040.

“The way we live, work, and play is tied to our supply of natural resources, and in particular, to critical minerals,” says Ardy Sufi, vice-president of business development, minerals, and metals at AtkinsRéalis, an engineering services and nuclear company, which specializes in the entire life cycle of the critical minerals sector. “This is true not only for Canada, but also for the U.S. and to important global clients and customers,” emphasized Mr. Sufi.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/building-an-integrated-critical-minerals-sector-in-canada/