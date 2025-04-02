What you need to know about Trump’s tariffs on Canadian potash on ‘Liberation Day’ – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon StarPhoenix – April 02, 2025)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

The White House has indicated that any new tariffs announced will stick, even if they affect American farmers

United States tariffs on Canadian potash may be going up on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump moves to impose reciprocal tariffs on all its trading partners, including Canada, just as a previous exemption limiting the levy to 10 per cent expires.

Trump has hailed April 2 as “Liberation Day” for the U.S. and said the new round of tariffs will match surtax charges countries impose on American imports. The White House said on Monday that reciprocal tariffs would go into effect immediately.Meanwhile, April 2 is also the date an exemption reducing potash tariffs to 10 per cent from 25 per cent are set to expire.

Here’s what you need to know about the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canadian potash and their potential impact on the fertilizer industry and American farmers.

What potash tariffs are in place right now?

Canadian potash imports into the U.S. are currently subject to 10 per cent tariffs. Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on potash on March 4 as part of sweeping tariffs on all Canadian imports coming into the U.S. But on March 6, he placed a pause on the blanket tariffs, exempting goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), and lowered the potash tariff to 10 per cent following pushback by a number of industries, including farming.

