Trade war saps Canadian share sale market despite metals deals – by Geoffrey Morgan (Bloomberg News – April 1, 2025)

Volatility from trade tensions with the US kept a lid on Canada’s market for equity deals in the first quarter, even as activity in precious metals perked up.

Canada-listed firms raised just $2 billion in the first quarter, compared to the $2.9 billion raised during the same period a year ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Investment bankers say market gyrations wrought by the US-Canada trade war have made dealmaking difficult.

“Whatever thesis you have for making your investment today could be very different from a month, an hour, a year from now,” said Grant Kernaghan, chief executive officer and chairman of Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. “This is not, for the most part, a positive backdrop just because there’s too much volatility.”

