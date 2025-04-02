Sierra Leone’s Kono District: You can’t sit by the river and wash your hands with spittle – Op ed – by Abdul Rashid Thomas (Sierra Leone Telegraph – April 2, 2025)

When wife of the president of Sierra Leone – Mrs Fatima Bio joined a strike action by workers from Koidu Limited Mining Company (KLMC) in protest against the company, her detractors wasted no time in condemning her action, as attention seeking or misuse of her privileged position as the First Lady.

Irrespective of her position as First lady, those who know Fatima Bio believe that she did so as a citizen and daughter of the soil. As for those who don’t know, Fatima grew up on the foothills of the very hills that are being blasted daily by the mining company. Fatima grew up around the Koquima and Boroma environs of Sefadu.

As usual, Fatima’s detractors never fail to display their penchant and propensity to oppose everything and anything Fatima Bio. But for those who grew in the shadows of several mining companies like Sierra Leone Selection Trust (SLST) and National Diamond Mining Company (NDMC) in the past, what’s happening under the ownership of KLMC is a painful reminder of how one can sit by the river and still wash your hands with spittle.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com/sierra-leones-kono-district-you-cant-sit-by-the-river-and-wash-your-hands-with-spittle-op-ed/