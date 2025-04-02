Pincher Creek council weighs potential plebiscite on Grassy Mountain coal mine – by Somya Lohia (Hamilton Spectator – April 2, 2025)

https://www.thespec.com/

The Town of Pincher Creek is looking into whether a plebiscite could be held during the October municipal election to gauge public sentiment on the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project. The idea was introduced by deputy mayor Wayne Oliver during the March 24 council meeting.

Oliver put forward a notice of motion requesting that administration investigate the feasibility of holding an informational plebiscite, similar to the one Crowsnest Pass held last year. However, he suggested holding it in conjunction with the upcoming municipal election.

During the discussion, Oliver noted that while the project is not within Pincher Creek’s jurisdiction, it could have economic and environmental implications for the town. “I honestly don’t know what the majority of the citizens of Pincher Creek have an interest in now,” Oliver said.

