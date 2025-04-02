Argentina’s economic rock star Milei attracts mining – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – April 2, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Argentine President Javier Milei, who took office two years ago in a chainsaw-wielding campaign against big government, has slashed inflation by nearly two-thirds after gutting public spending and halting money printing to finance the deficit.

His Incentive Regime for Large Investments of more than $200 million (C$285 million), known by its Spanish acronym RIGI, offers 25% corporate income tax instead of 35%, plans regulatory stability for 30 years and, in a major shift, allows external arbitration over disputes.

“He’s changed the ground rules significantly,” Rob McEwen, founder and executive chairman of McEwen Mining(TSX, NYSE: MUX), which is advancing the roughly $3-billion capex Los Azules copper project in the country, said by phone. “He’s going to cut out the bureaucracy, get permitting faster, get the money invested and attract the capital.”

