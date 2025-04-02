A Thrilling Yellow Diamond Discovery at Rio Tinto’s Diavik Mine – by Jane Asher (Natural Diamonds – April 1, 2025)

https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/

This exciting new discovery is sure to make natural diamond history.

A new diamond discovery from Rio Tinto’s Diavik mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories has been unearthed, a thrilling discovery for the natural diamond industry. The 158.20-carat rough diamond is one of the largest gem-quality yellow diamond ever discovered in Canada, the third-largest natural diamond producer in the world. Rio Tinto’s yellow diamond discovery is sure to make history.

The rough diamond is only one of five yellow diamonds weighing over 100 carats ever discovered at Diavik in its 22-year history. The mine, located just 200 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle, primarily produces white gem-quality diamonds. This yellow diamond discovery falls into the less than 1% category of yellow diamond production from Diavik, making it an ultra-rare gemstone.

Yellow diamonds get their color from an excess of nitrogen in their crystal lattice structure. While the diamond was forming in the Earth, under intense heat and pressure, nitrogen atoms replaced the carbon atoms in the diamond’s crystal structure. This unique composition absorbs blue light and reflects a warm, golden hue, resulting in the radiant yellow tones that define these exquisite gemstones.

