Trump-Era Pivot on Seabed Mining Draws Global Rebuke – by Eric Lipton (New York Times – March 30, 2025)

Diplomats from more than 30 nations have criticized a proposal that could allow the start of seabed mining by 2027.

Nearly 40 nations, big and small, have voiced opposition to a plan by a Wall Street-backed mining company to team up with the Trump administration to circumvent international law and start seabed mining in the Pacific Ocean with a U.S. permit.

The widespread furor reflected a rare alignment from countries as varied as China, Russia, India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Indonesia, France, Argentina, Uganda and the small island nations of Mauritius and Fiji. The plan also brought to the fore a pitched clash over who regulates seabed mining in international waters.

The pushback emerged after The Metals Company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, disclosed on Thursday that it would ask the Trump administration through a United States subsidiary to grant it approval for mining in international waters. Under an international treaty, the International Seabed Authority has jurisdiction over any mining on the so-called high seas.

