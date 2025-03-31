Surat diamond workers threaten to go on strike from March 30 (Hindustan Times/MSN.com – March 29, 2025)

https://www.msn.com/en-in/

Ahmedabad: The diamond workers of Surat have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 30 if their demands are not met, including wage hike and higher price. The looming strike marks the peak of months of rising tensions in an industry that polishes 80% of the world’s diamonds but is now grappling with its worst crisis since 2008.

“We will take out a rally in Katargam area of Surat on Sunday before going on an indefinite strike if the government does not meet our demands by then. We expect at least 1.5 to 2 lakh workers to join us in the strike,” said Bhavesh Tank, vice-president of Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG) which has given the strike call.

Around eight lakh diamond workers are employed in Surat, the hub of India’s gem and jewelry industry, which plays a crucial role in the global diamond trade. Over the past year, polished diamond prices have declined by 15-20% due to weakening demand in key markets like the U.S. and China, adding to the challenges faced by the sector.

For the rest of this article: https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/India/surat-diamond-workers-threaten-to-go-on-strike-from-march-30/ar-AA1BTFRf?ocid=Peregrine