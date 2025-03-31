Ring of Fire road will be ‘real opportunity’ for northern Ontario, minister says – by Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello (Global News – March 31, 2025)

https://globalnews.ca/

Sensing a potential change in tone from the next federal government as U.S. President Donald Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, the Ford government is ramping up its efforts to build a road to the Ring of Fire. Creating a way to mine the mineral-rich area in northern Ontario has been on Premier Doug Ford’s to-do list since he was elected for the first time in 2018, but little progress has been made.

Now, with a federal election in full swing, Ontario sees a potential opportunity to move its long-held ambitions forward. Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney has said he wants to create a process for the federal government to support nation-building projects if he’s elected, with the Ring of Fire being one option.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has specifically promised to fast-track work on the project. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has not announced a policy on it yet. As the federal race continues, Ontario is positioning itself to make its pitch to the eventual winner — and is moving to try and get local First Nations communities on board.

