In the hot seat: Algoma Steel faces dual pressures of electric arc furnace rollout while fighting Trump tariff turmoil – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – March 29, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

More than 30 years after serving in the U.S. military, Algoma Steel Group Inc. chief executive officer Michael Garcia is once again in the line of fire. But instead of facing a foreign military foe as he did in the 1990/1991 Gulf War, the threat is economic, and the aggressor is his own countryman.

On March 12, U.S. President Donald Trump levelled a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian steel imports, making it significantly harder for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Algoma to win business in the United States, which accounts for more than half of its revenue.

Mr. Garcia, who grew up in an Arizona mining town, served in the U.S. army from 1986 to 1991, holding various roles, including tank platoon leader and scout platoon leader with 30 soldiers under his command. Even though he was willing to put his life on the line for the U.S., Mr. Garcia has no problem defending Canada. In fact, he’s all in on Canada.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-in-the-hot-seat-algoma-steel-faces-dual-pressures-of-electric-arc/?login=true