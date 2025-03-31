Chile’s Mining Giants Remain Optimistic In The Face Of Industry Challenges – by Rebecca Johns (Latin America Reports/MSN.com – March 29, 2025)

https://www.msn.com/

Through the rugged terrain of the Choapa Valley, desalinated water travels along 38 miles of pipelines from the Los Vilos port to the El Mauro dam, which supplies the Antofagasta-owned Los Pelambres mine with the water it needs to operate.

Establishing this system proved costly, requiring a $2 billion investment. However, it was essential for ensuring continued mining operations in a region where droughts are frequent and groundwater supplies are primarily designated to serve local civilians.

Desalination plants illustrate the Chilean mining industry’s need to adapt to ensuing challenges as businesses try to meet the surging demand of copper. Supply needs have risen exponentially due to the metal’s critical role in the green revolution. It is used for powering electric vehicles, solar farms, and artificial intelligence data centers.

