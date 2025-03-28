Why Sudbury can be a critical minerals processing hub to the world – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 28, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mayor Paul Lefebvre pitches a compelling case to the Toronto corporate crowd to expand nickel processing capacity in the city

Sudbury has a strategic role to play in Canada’s natural resources security and economic sovereignty. Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre delivered that message to an audience of corporate leaders and influencers at the Canadian Club Toronto, March 27, by inviting strategic partners and government funders to come north and invest in critical metals processing capacity in the city.

Lefebvre took part in a panel discussion that Canada is falling short in realizing its full potential due to the lack of investment in mid-stream processing that’s needed to feed the burgeoning battery, energy and defence sectors.

Instead of shipping critical minerals out of province and Canada for processing, mining-friendly cities like Sudbury can do it. It’s in our national interest to do so, he said. The tariff and trade war launched against Canada by the Trump administration has provided one of those take-stock, pivotal moments in history that presents opportunities to capitalize on and help grow cities like Sudbury, Lefebvre said.

