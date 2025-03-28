OPINION: Trump is right to fear a Canada-Europe team-up. But Canada must rise to the challenge first – by Aaron Burnett (Globe and Mail – March 28, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Aaron Burnett is a German-Canadian geopolitics and security analyst based at Berlin’s Democratic Strategy Initiative.

The spectre of a deeper trade relationship between Canada and Europe keeps U.S. President Donald Trump up at night – if his latest social-media rant threatening higher tariffs on both is any clue.

And that means, all the more, that Canada must seek closer ties to Europe. Mr. Trump is a man who defers to strength and bullies the weak. If a Canada-Europe team-up strikes such a raw nerve, then that means it’s the right move.

But we need more than the photo-opportunity grip-and-grins that were the stuff of Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s visit to Europe this month. If Canada wants deeper relations with the continent, it needs to heed Europe’s repeated pleas over the years. Canada must put forth a serious plan to provide the continent what it truly needs from us: natural resources. And Ottawa must summon the will for serious, potentially unpopular, reforms to energy and environmental policy.

