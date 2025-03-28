INSIGHT: Myanmar rebels disrupt China rare earth trade, sparking regional scramble – by Devjyot Ghoshal, Poppy Mcpherson, Amy Lv and Neha Arora (Reuters – March 27, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

When armed rebels seized northern Myanmar’s rare-earths mining belt in October, they dealt a blow to the country’s embattled military junta – and wrested control of a key global resource. By capturing sites that produce roughly half of the world’s heavy rare earths, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) rebels have been able to throttle the supply of minerals used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, sending prices of one key element skyward.

The KIA is seeking leverage against neighbouring China, which supports the junta and has invested heavily in rare earths mining in Myanmar’s Kachin state, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Chinese imports of rare earth oxides and compounds from Myanmar dropped to 311 metric tons in February, down 89% compared to the year-ago period, according to Chinese customs data that hasn’t been previously reported. Most of the fall came after October.

