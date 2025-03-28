First Nations slam BC mining claims framework (Northern Miner – March 27, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

British Columbia’s new framework requiring consultation with First Nations before registering mining claims misses the mark for consulting with Indigenous groups, First Nations say. The new consultation Mineral Claims Consultation Framework (MCCF), released last week, outlines processes for consulting with industry and First Nations groups.

But BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee criticized the changes, implying they don’t remotely align with the collaborative approach outlined in the province’s Indigenous rights law.

‘Step backward’

In an op-ed published in the Vancouver Sun, Teegee argued that B.C.’s law adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) reflects a duty to consent, which goes beyond the duty to consult. He called the new mineral framework a step backward.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/first-nations-slam-bc-mining-claims-framework/1003877115/