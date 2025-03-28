Boom in uranium stocks fizzles as Ukraine ceasefire talks build – by Geoffrey Morgan (Bloomberg News – March 25, 2025)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Once-booming uranium stocks have been veering toward bust mode to start 2025. Escalating trade tensions between the US and Canada, one of the world’s key producers of the nuclear fuel, are playing a major part.

Lately, so are talks toward a ceasefire in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which raise the prospect of looser sanctions on Russian production of the radioactive metal and the potential for more supply. The price of uranium is now down more than a third from early 2024, and has slumped roughly 11% this year alone.

The widely followed $2.9 billion Global X Uranium ETF, which mostly tracks mining shares, has declined about 5% in 2025. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan-based Cameco Corp., the largest uranium miner in North America, has dropped 11%, following five years of gains.

