WA’s need for EVs comes at a cost for mining towns – by Isabella Breda (Seattle Times – March 24, 2025)

THACKER PASS, Nev. — Cody Davis is part of a global energy transition. He mined coal in North Dakota before taking a job at what’s slated to be one of the most productive lithium mines in the world. Davis says miners can help the world dig up resources it needs to expand energy production, including for renewables.

“Mining is what we do,” said Davis, the mine’s operations and safety manager. “Just take that skill set and it’s just a different mineral.” American coal mines are shutting down as coal-fired power plants are yanked offline, making way for cleaner sources of power. Washington state’s last remaining coal power plant in Centralia is set to shutter this year.

In northwest Nevada, the lithium mine here owned by Lithium Americas is just the beginning for this ancient, extinct volcano. More mining projects are on the table. “I’m glad to see it’s happening domestically,” Davis said of the rush for lithium. “It’s an element that we need, and to pretend that if we don’t do it here that it’s not going on anywhere, it would be silly.”

