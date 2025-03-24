Wab Kinew ignores Manitoba’s trillion-dollar critical minerals opportunity – by Kevin Klein (Winnipeg Sun – March 21, 2025)

https://winnipegsun.com/

While New Brunswick’s Premier Susan Holt and her Liberal government are making serious moves to capitalize on their province’s critical mineral resources, here in Manitoba, Premier Wab Kinew and his NDP government are silent. Not a word. Not a dollar. Not even a photo op with a hardhat and shovel.

This is a missed opportunity on a scale that’s hard to ignore — unless, of course, you’re the NDP. On Wednesday, New Brunswick’s Natural Resources Minister John Herron stood in their legislature and said what every leader who takes economic growth seriously should be saying. He told his team to get a strategy together to mine their rich deposits of critical minerals.

Herron wants a plan in place within a year or less. Why? “The geopolitical, economic and trade landscape has greatly changed over the past few weeks,” he said. “It is vital that our province pursues opportunities to grow our economy.”

For the rest of this column: https://winnipegsun.com/opinion/columnists/klein-wab-kinew-ignores-manitobas-trillion-dollar-critical-minerals-opportunity