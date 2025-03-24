Canada scraps federal review of large projects – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – March 23, 2025)

Canada’s federal government will permit major infrastructure and mining projects with provincial and territorial approvals alone, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday evening after meeting with the country’s 13 premiers.

“We will eliminate federal duplicative requirements by recognizing provincial assessments for major projects, the so-called mutual recognition,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa. “So, one project, one review, and we will work with the provinces and other stakeholders, Indigenous groups, to identify projects of national significance and accelerate the time frame to build them.”

Carney said a leading project for the speedy permitting process would be the Cedar LNG project, a proposed Indigenous-led liquefied natural gas export facility estimated to cost C$5.8 billion and located near Kitimat, British Columbia. The project is a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corp. The C$80 million Churchill port revitalization project on Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba is the other.

