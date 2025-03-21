“The Narrative About Lab-Grown Diamonds Is Changing” – by Victoria Gomelsky (JCK Online.com – March 19, 2025)

JCK.com

After years of growth driven by retailers hooked on enormous margins, the lab-grown diamond market may be at an inflection point, says Paul Zimnisky, a diamond industry analyst who’s closely followed the lab-grown sector for more than a decade.

“I can definitely feel the narrative changing,” Zimnisky tells JCK. “There’s been this incessant narrative that lab-grown diamonds are God’s greatest gift. There’s nothing wrong with them, but I think the industry is putting itself in a difficult position given how heavily it’s promoting lab-grown.

A customer comes into a store looking to buy a diamond and in their mind it’s a mined diamond, but the salesperson tries to steer them to lab-grown.” Zimnisky says the fine jewelry category should remain dedicated to “materials that are rare and valuable.

