Sudbury, Ont., mayor not fazed over what tariffs could mean for nickel mining – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – March 21, 2025)

The U.S. only has one nickel mine and it would take years to start new ones

Sudbury’s mayor says he’s not worried that an ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States will hurt the city’s nickel exports to the south.

“I believe critical minerals, which obviously we are endowed with here in Greater Sudbury, play a role to maybe bridge that divide that we are currently living with the U.S. administration,” said Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. “For them to realize the importance that they can’t source this in the U.S.”

Lefebvre noted that the U.S. only has one active nickel mine, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and it would take years, if not a decade, for that country to open more mines for the critical mineral. The ore from that American mine is also processed at a facility owned by mining giant Vale, in Sudbury.

