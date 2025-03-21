Prime Minister Carney commits to the North – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – March 20, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Just four days after being sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney flew to Nunavut to reaffirm Ottawa’s commitment to strengthening Arctic security and unlocking the economic potential across Canada’s mineral-rich North.

“Our government will strengthen Canada’s Arctic security, bolster partnerships with our closest Allies, unleash the North’s economic potential, and reaffirm reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples,” Prime Minister Carney said ahead of his trip North. “Canada will remain a strong, secure, and sovereign nation.”

The reinforcement of Canada’s sovereignty is likely a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambitions to annex Canada as America’s 51st state. Carney more directly addressed the annexation idea pushed by Trump while Canada’s Liberal Party was electing a successor for former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2025/03/21/news/prime-minister-carney-commits-to-the-north/9006.html