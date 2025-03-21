Poilievre criticized for pledging to fast-track Ring of Fire without Indigenous consultation – by Rajpreet Sahota, Faith Greco, Kate Rutherford (CBC News Canada – March 19, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/

Conservative leader’s ‘proposed shortcuts ignore our rights and our connection to the land’: Alvin Fiddler

Pierre Poilievre’s pledge on Wednesday that a Conservative government would fast-track development of the Ring of Fire has been criticized by Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s (NAN) grand chief, who accused the federal party leader of ignoring First Nations’ rights.

Alvin Fiddler was among those responding to Poilievre’s comments on the mineral-rich area of northwestern Ontario during his visit to Sudbury. NAN is a political organization representing 51 First Nation communities across Treaty 9 and Treaty 5 areas of northern Ontario.

The Opposition leader said his party would “greenlight” all federal permits for the Ring of Fire within six months to speed the extraction of chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum, describing this as essential for the Canadian economy in the face of U.S. tariffs.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ring-of-fire-poiliever-critical-minerals-sudbury-1.7487363