Pierre Poilievre blasted over pledge to fast-track Ring of Fire permits – by Alex Ballingall and Raisa Patel (Toronto Star – March 19, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

The grand chief of a group of northern Ontario First Nations is blasting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over his promise to fast-track approvals and pump money into the Ring of Fire mineral region.

OTTAWA — The grand chief of a group of northern Ontario First Nations is blasting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over his promise to fast-track approvals and pump money into the Ring of Fire mineral region.

Poilievre made the pre-campaign pledge Wednesday in Sudbury, promising to green light all federal assessments for the area within six months if his Conservatives form the next government. He also said a Conservative administration would spend $1 billion over three years to help build a “long overdue” road into the mineral-rich northern region.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/pierre-poilievre-blasted-over-pledge-to-fast-track-ring-of-fire-permits/article_fdb50646-04c3-11f0-92c8-d3d49bc5185b.html