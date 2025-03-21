Nickel in 2040: A supply crisis in the making – by Nilanjan Banik (Time of India – March 21, 2025)

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/

Hazarding a guess on the future demand-supply situation, especially for the metal and mining sector, is an exercise fraught with dangers. A fast- changing world order, disruption in global supply chains, the crippling effect of climate change, untimely closure of mines, changed government regulations, wars, changing demand-supply equations can suddenly change the contours of the industry, and with it, the most detailed projections. Not to forget the serious impact of technology costs and innovations.

However, given its growing significance and importance of nickel in different applications like construction, petrochemicals, automobiles, fabrication and welding, transportation, electronics, water sector as well as in low- carbon technologies, it is important to assess its availability and affordability in the near and long-terms as the demand for the critical metal mounts.

Experts argue that the critical element’s annual production growth has been growing at 3.1% in the past few decades and is expected to significantly increase in the future. And the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization that provides policy recommendations and analysis on the global energy sector, has attempted to do exactly that through its Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2024.

For the rest of this article: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/info-nomics/nickel-in-2040-a-supply-crisis-in-the-making/