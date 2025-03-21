Gates-Backed Explorer Makes Play for Congo Lithium Deposit – by Michael J. Kavanagh and William Clowes (Financial Post/Bloomberg – March 21, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

(Bloomberg) — KoBold Metals Co., backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, has told the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo it wants to develop one of the world’s biggest hard rock lithium deposits.

It’s the first major offer by a large US mining company to invest in the central African nation amid early-stage conversations about a potential minerals and security partnership between the two countries.

KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence to explore for materials key to the energy transition, has proposed taking over a sought-after mining license. It also aims to resolve a long-drawn dispute involving Australia’s AVZ Minerals Ltd., China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. and the government, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. The spat has held up investment in the Roche Dure resource which could become a major producer of the battery metal.

