NEWS RELEASE: Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations Welcome Commitment to Advance Ring of Fire Infrastructure (March 19, 2025)

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation welcome Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s commitment to invest $1 billion in road infrastructure to the Ring of Fire and to improve the federal permitting process.

This investment responds directly to requests made by both First Nations for funding and aligns with their longstanding efforts to lead the development of sustainable infrastructure that will connect our communities, unlock critical resources, and create long-term economic opportunities. The promise to share tax revenues at the federal level is also a welcomed new commitment and pathway to economic reconciliation.

The Northern Road Link, a project led by Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations, is a crucial component of the broader effort to connect remote First Nations to the provincial highway network. By securing reliable infrastructure, the all-season roads will enable safe transportation, increase access to essential services, and support responsible resource development in the Ring of Fire region.

Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations remain committed to pursuing economic self-reliance in a manner that respects the land and brings opportunity, especially for our young people. The all-season roads have the potential to improve our quality of life and to finally bring economic reconciliation for remote First Nations in Ontario.

“For years, Webequie First Nation has been advocating for responsible development that benefits our people while respecting our land and way of life. This investment is a critical step toward making the Northern Road Link a reality, providing vital all-season access to our communities and unlocking economic opportunities for our members and future generations. As well, this commitment of funding and revenue sharing is a positive sign of support for our vision and our right to self-determination. We appreciate the recognition of our leadership in this process and look forward to continued partnership in ensuring that any development respects our values and priorities.” – Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation.

“This commitment is a strong signal that our years of leadership and planning are being recognized. We have the opportunity to advance long-overdue infrastructure that will support not only economic growth but also better services, employment, and connectivity for our people. Our communities must remain at the centre of decision-making. Partnerships that recognize and respect Indigenous leadership are essential for ensuring that development in the Ring of Fire is done right. We look forward to working with all levels of government and industry partners to build infrastructure that benefits everyone, while upholding our duty to protect the land for future generations.” – Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation.

