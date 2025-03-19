Federal Conservative leader stops in Sudbury with promises of ‘unlocking’ Ring of Fire – by Faith Greco and Kate Rutherford (CBC News Sudbury – March 19, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Pierre Poilievre vowed to approve all federal permits in Ring of Fire within 6 months

The federal Conservative leader is in Sudbury today making promises, if elected, to unlock access to critical minerals in the Ring of Fire and build a new road into the remote mining camp in northwestern Ontario.

“[The Ring of Fire] could make Canada very rich. It would be life changing for northern Ontario towns, galvanizing thousands of paycheques and modern infrastructure,” Pierre Poilievre said at a news conference Wednesday.

“It would help our First Nations become richer. It would boost our economy with billions of dollars, allowing us to become less dependent on the Americans after we start selling those resources overseas.” In a news release, Poilievre said his party would “greenlight” all federal permits for the Ring of Fire within six months to speed the extraction of chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum, describing this as essential for the Canadian economy in the face of U.S. trade tariffs.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/ring-of-fire-poiliever-critical-minerals-sudbury-1.7487363