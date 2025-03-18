Rwandan refinery and mining CEO facing EU sanctions for Congo war role – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – March 18, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The European Union is imposing sanctions on Rwanda’s only gold refinery and its top mining executive for allegedly dealing in smuggled Congolese minerals, the latest sign of how the mining industry has become embroiled in one of Africa’s deadliest wars.

The EU is sanctioning the Gasabo Gold Refinery on accusations of illegally trading in trafficked gold from sites controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel militia in eastern Congo, where Rwanda has reportedly sent thousands of troops to support the rebels.

It is also imposing an asset freeze and travel ban on Francis Kamanzi, chief executive officer of Rwanda’s minerals board, on allegations that he is responsible for exploiting the armed conflict through the illicit exploitation and trade of conflict minerals.

